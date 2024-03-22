Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

