Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 5,820 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,171,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

