Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $120.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

