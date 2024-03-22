Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $17.56. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 49,718 shares trading hands.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a market cap of $395.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

