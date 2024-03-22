NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Purchases 50,000 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,015,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,111.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

