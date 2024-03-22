NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Neil S. Subin Purchases 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,015,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,111.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.