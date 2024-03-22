Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.69. Nidec shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 49,160 shares.

Nidec Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

