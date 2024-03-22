Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $283.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

NSC opened at $257.80 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $556,797,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,946,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.