Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 891.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.37 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

