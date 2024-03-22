NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NWE opened at $49.16 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

