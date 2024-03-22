Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 9,810 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,619.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 169,692 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

