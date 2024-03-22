Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.38

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $10.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 9,810 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.