Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

