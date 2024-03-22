ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $58.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

