Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 61,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth about $44,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 548.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orchestra BioMed Company Profile
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.