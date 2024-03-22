Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 61,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 54,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth about $44,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 548.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Further Reading

