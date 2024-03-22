Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Papa John’s International worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

