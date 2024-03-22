Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Up to $22.03

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 22.03, but opened at 22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at 21.99, with a volume of 1,543 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

