ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) Trading 3.7% Higher

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 111,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 921,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

ParaZero Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

ParaZero Technologies Company Profile

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

