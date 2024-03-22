Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Raised to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.36.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 808.70%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
