PayPal’s (PYPL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $74.00 price objective on the credit services provider's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.63.

PYPL opened at $66.14 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

