PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Benchmark

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.46.

PDD opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $152.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% during the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

