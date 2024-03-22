PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $127.68

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.68, but opened at $147.09. PDD shares last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 15,566,518 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

PDD Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

