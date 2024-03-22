PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.64

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.75. PennantPark Investment shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 352,291 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.53.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.52%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,372 shares of company stock worth $151,258. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

