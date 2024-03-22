Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

