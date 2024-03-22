Phreesia’s (PHR) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Trading Down 2.6 %

PHR stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $36.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,878 shares of company stock valued at $244,436. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.