Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.88

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.88 and traded as high as $91.49. Pimco Total Return ETF shares last traded at $91.38, with a volume of 196,720 shares trading hands.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,568,960,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

