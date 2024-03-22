Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

