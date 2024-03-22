Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25. Approximately 4,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.40.

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

