PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of PROG worth $15,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

