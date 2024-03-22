Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.