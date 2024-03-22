ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.46

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 576748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

