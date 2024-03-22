Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,374 shares of company stock valued at $406,268. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

