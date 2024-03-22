Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $281.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

