PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

