Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.24. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 43,004 shares changing hands.

Questerre Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of C$100.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Questerre Energy Company Profile

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,960 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

