Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $19.86. Radware shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 104,337 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Radware Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $860.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Radware by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at $6,902,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 43.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 324,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

