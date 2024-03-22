Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 2.53 and last traded at 2.50. 1,049,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,701,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.29.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rail Vision in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rail Vision in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rail Vision in the second quarter worth $195,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.