Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 7,102 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

FANG stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.84 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

