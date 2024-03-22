Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 27.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

