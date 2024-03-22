Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $204,584,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $147.19 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

