Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,969 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.28.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

