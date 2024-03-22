Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.63 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.37 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

