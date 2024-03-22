Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.