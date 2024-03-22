Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Corteva by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Corteva by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.76 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

