Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,723 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.
Nutrien Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
