Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,916 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

KHC stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

