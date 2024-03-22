Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 42,694 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.12% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.71 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

