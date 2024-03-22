Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 35.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $439.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.74 and a 52 week high of $441.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.11 and a 200 day moving average of $388.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

