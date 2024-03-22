Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,341 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

