Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 255 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $205.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

