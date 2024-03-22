Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Range Resources (RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2024 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2024 – Range Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/7/2024 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Range Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Range Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

1/24/2024 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2024 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RRC stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 390,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

