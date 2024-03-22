Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $470.47

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470.47 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 480.40 ($6.12). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 476.30 ($6.06), with a volume of 4,817,577 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 650.71 ($8.28).

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.0 %

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.47. The company has a market cap of £12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,969.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 5.93 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.23), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,890,080.27). Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

